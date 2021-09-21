How are milk prices set, SHC asks Karachi commissioner

“How are milk prices set? What’s the formula?” the Sindh High Court inquired from the commissioner and assistant commissioner of Karachi Tuesday.

At the hearing of a case on rising milk prices in the city, Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro expressed anger at the obliviousness of the Karachi administration.

Milk is being sold in Karachi at Rs130 per litre. Dairy traders say that the last government price notification was issued in March 2018. It fixed the price at Rs94 per litre. Since then there has been no official increase but dairy farmers have increased prices to Rs130 on their own.

“What can’t the KMC work with the authorities and solve the problem? What’s stopping you?” he asked.

Representatives of the Sindh Food Authority argued that the department was working on increasing the standard of milk sold across the province.

Justice Kalhoro warned that the court was granting KMC and the Karachi administration one last chance to solve the problem. “Otherwise we will initiate contempt proceedings against the authorities and issue arrest warrants against the commissioner and assistant commissioner.”

The court has instructed the Karachi commissioner to prepare a report on milk prices and submit it to the court within a month. The hearing has been adjourned.