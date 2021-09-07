Heng Tong 77, stuck at Sea View, freed

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Fifty days back, Heng Tong 77 got stuck at Karachi's Sea View

It was en-route from Istanbul to China

It was rescued by Seamax

Heng Tong 77, the vessel that ran aground at Karachi's Sea View Beach, has been successfully freed today (September 7).

On August 26, officials worked to rescue the stranded ship had to stop work because the weather turned inclement. The operation was postponed till September 7.

Seamax, the company assigned to resume the salvage work, stated that they were trying to take a new approach and started on Tuesday.

The ship was tied with new and stronger ropes which were brought from Gadani, Balochistan, a hub for shipbreaking and salvaging. The vessel was then pulled by a crane on a barge.

It was tugged 600 meters into the sea after which its engine started. The ropes were hooked to tug boats. An hour later, the ship successfully tugged into the deep sea.

Heng Tong 77 ship was en route to Istanbul from China when it drifted and ran aground near the beach on July 18. The 98-meter-long vessel carried cargo and had stopped at Karachi to change crew.

Since the ship was stranded in shallow waters, it was not possible to run its engines, which meant that external power was needed to get it moving. It was not until the rescue teams figured this out that the operation could be successful.