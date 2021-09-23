Third monsoon spell hits Sindh, heavy rain in Karachi

The third monsoon spell began Thursday in Karachi after heavy rain with strong winds started in multiple areas of the city.

Showers were recorded in Shah Faisal Town, Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, Shah Town, Shah Latif Town, Superhighway, Gadap, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, Airport, Satellite Town, Landhi, Saadi Town, Model Colony, Bahria Town and surrounding areas.

The Met Office said moderate to heavy showers with lightning and strong winds are forecast in Karachi and neighbouring cities from September 23 to 25.

Nagan Chowrangi flooded

The Nagan Chowrangi area in North Karachi has been flooded again. Post-rain flooding in this part of the city has become a common occurrence.

Dozens of cars were stuck on the flooded roads. The situation deteriorated after Shadman Town Nullah overflowed.

The road leading from the 4K Chowrangi to the Two Minutes Chowrangi has also been inundated, SAMAA TV reported.