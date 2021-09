Your browser does not support the video tag.

Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, has confirmed marriage to PTI MPA Dua Bhutto.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, Sheikh said that the couple tied the knot in after the 2018 Elections.

Dua and Sheikh recently welcomed a baby boy, who they have named Kamil Haleem. The couple hosted a party with close friends and family earlier this month too.