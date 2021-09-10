Friday, September 10, 2021  | 2 Safar, 1443
Gun attack leaves Addl IGP injured, brother dead

Gunmen fled

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
This combo shows Addl IGP Sajjad Afridi and his car that came under gun attack near Rawalpindi (TV Grab)

Additional Inspector General of National Highway and Motorway Police Sajjad Afzal Afridi has come under a gun attack in Rawalpindi. The attack has left the Addl IGP wounded and his brother Noman Afridi dead, the police said.

The senior police officer was fired upon when his vehicle arrived at the motorway interchange near Rawalpindi on Friday evening.

The gunmen fled after the attack, SSP Operations Rawalpindi said.

Sajjad Afridi was rushed to the PIMS Hospital in Islamabad.

The police launched a search operation to arrest the attackers. After a couple of hours, they found the car used by the attacker near Hakla Interchange, police say.

TV footage showed bullets holes in the windscreen and the front hood of a white Toyota Corolla car.

A spokesperson of the motorway police said Addl IGP Sajjad was chasing a suspicious car on the motorway M1.

Sajjad Afzal’s deceased brother Noman Afridi was also a government officer from the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) group, the spokesperson said.

The Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has ordered the inspector general police Punjab to arrest the attackers as soon as possible. He has also called in a report on the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

Another spell of rain in Karachi
Karachi weather update: light rain with thunder, lightning forecast tonight
NCOC extends restrictions in Punjab, KP till Sept 15
Taliban invite five nations to cabinet swearing-in on 9/11
Punjab public, private schools closed till September 15
Markets, restaurants to stay open late in Karachi on Fridays
'Pakistan not yet invited to new Afghan govt oath-taking'
'Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan this year'
Sindh to buy scrap wood desks 'worth' Rs29,000 a piece
No decision on the first woman Supreme Court judge
