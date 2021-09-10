Friday, September 10, 2021  | 2 Safar, 1443
Gujrat woman burned alive by husband: police

Suspect on the run

SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 10, 2021
A woman was burned alive by her husband at their house near Gujrat’s Bokan Moor on Friday.

The couple reportedly got into an argument after which the suspect assaulted the woman. He managed to flee from the crime scene.

Her neighbours called the police after hearing the woman’s cries. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital. According to the doctors, 50% of the woman’s body has been burned. She has been moved to the critical ward.

A case has been registered. Special police teams have been formed and raids are being conducted to arrest the suspect as soon as possible.

Domestic violence in Pakistan

Domestic violence is a criminal offence in Pakistan. If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.

  • Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)
  • Madadgar-1098
  • Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043
  • Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741
  • Dastak Foundation-03334161610
  • Bedari-03005251717

 
Gujrat
MOST READ
