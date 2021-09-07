Grisly attack leaves man dead, woman maimed in Karachi

A grisly murder attempt has left a man dead and a young woman mutilated in Karachi’s Metrovile-III.

Two attackers, close relatives of the victims, have been arrested and they claim that they had committed the heinous act in the name of honour.

They struck the unmarried couple multiple times with a machete.

The crime took place in a house in Metrovile-III, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block-1 on the night between Sunday and Monday.

The police say they received a call on Sindh Police’s helpline 15 Madadgaar and the caller reported that he had been hearing screams for help from the house next door. The helpline dispatcher alerted the Mobina Town police station which sent a response team to the area, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Shahid Ahmed of Mobina Town police station told SAMAA Digital.

When the police arrived and entered the house pointed out by the caller, they found a man and a woman lying injured on the floor.

ASI Ahmed who led the police party to the house called in rescue teams and shifted the injured to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

The wounded man was identified as 25-year-old Majid and the woman as 20-year-old Gulnaz.

Majid had received severe wounds to his spinal cord and had to be moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) because no neurologist was available at the ASH during the night shift.

Gulnaz was also moved to JPMC as there was no female medico-legal officer at ASH to complete legal formalities to initiate treatment.

However, Majid succumbed to wounds minutes after he was brought to the JPMC.

Majid’s spinal cord had completely transected, resulting in the neurogenic shock, according to his death certificate.

Mobina Town SHO Fayyaz-ul Hassan told Samaa Digital that Majid and Gulnaz were attacked by Sheeraz and Rajab Ali.

He said Sheeraz is the real brother of Gulnaz while Rajab Ali is her maternal uncle.

Gulnaz and her brother Sheeraz lived with their maternal uncle Rajab Ali. Majid was also their relative and a cousin of Gulnaz and Sheeraz, Hassan said.

Sheeraz told the police that he attempted to kill Majid and Gulnaz for having extra-marital affairs after he had found Majid at their home during the night.

Having seen them in the same room, Sheeraz was enraged and he attacked them with a machete, Hassan said.

While Majid was fatally injured, Gulnaz too received multiple wounds to her body including the face which has been disfigured. However, doctors say her injuries were not life-threatening.

SHO Hassan said Sheeraz and Rajab Ali were arrested and the police have recovered the weapon of murder, a machete, from their possession.

No case was registered until late Monday.