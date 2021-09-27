Monday, September 27, 2021  | 19 Safar, 1443
Govt to create new version of national anthem

New choir, orchestra to record latest version replacing 1954 version

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Representational image. CREATIVE COMMONS

A brand new version of the national anthem would be released before the 75th Independence Day.

On Sunday, the National Assembly Steering Committee on Re-Recording the National Anthem decided to seek help from orchestras from friendly countries. This was the steering committee’s fourth meeting.

The committee decided to assemble new choir and orchestral ensembles, including between 120 and 150 gifted vocalists, from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, rendering it more representative.

This will be the first time the 1954 version of the national anthem will be replaced.

The meeting was held in Karachi at the Arts Council of Pakistan under former Senator and federal minister Javed Jabbar.

Other members of the committee include renowned musicologists Arshad Mahmud, Rohail Hayat and Nafees Ahmed, Director Production of ISPR Brig Imran Naqvi, film sector leader Satish Anand, Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, Director (electronic media and publications) Imrana Wazir and other prominent people linked with creative arts and education from across Pakistan.

