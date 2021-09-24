The story behind Nawaz Sharif’s fake vaccination

A report presented to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has narrated the story behind ghost vaccination involving PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif.

A Lahore hospital had entered in the government records that Nawaz Sharif, who is in London, had been vaccinated with the first dose of Sinovac on September 22 at a vaccination centre in Lahore.

Two doctors have already been suspended from work after the fake vaccination was reported by the media.

A three-member committee was formed to investigate the incident.

The report says a hospital gatekeeper and a few wards boys entered fake data into government records, especially those utilized by the National Immunization Management System (NIMS).

NIMS is the database that keeps track of Covid-19 immunized people in Pakistan. It is powered by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The investigation report presented to Buzdar implicates the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital and his friend Naved.

Naved contacted the gatekeeper, Abulhassan, and told him that he wanted fake vaccination data entered against his father’s NADRA record, said the report adding that Naved then sent the CNIC details of Nawaz Sharif to Abulhassan. The gatekeeper forwarded the information to a ward boy, Adil Rafique.

At least four employees at the hospital have admitted that they were involved in the fake entry, said the report.

The report also revealed that there was no senior staff member at the hospital and health officials had (unofficially and illegally) relegated the vaccination entries to ward staff and the gatekeeper. A total of seven hospital workers were responsible for the scandal, it said.

On Thursday, Punjab Health Department suspended the MS and the senior medical officer of the hospital from work for negligence.

Principal Medical Officer Mian Mansha was given the additional charge of the medical officer hospital.

Ghost jab doctors suspended for giving Nawaz in London vaccine in Lahore

Punjab police also registered a case against Abulhassan, the gatekeeper, and Adil Rafique, the ward boy.