Wednesday, September 8, 2021  | 30 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Govt rejects ECP objections over EVMs

Govt to go head with legislation, Faraz

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Senator Shibli Faraz addresses a press conference in Islamabad. (Photo Twitter)

The federal government has rejected the 37 objections raised by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the use of Electronic Voter Machines (EVMs) in the next general election.

Federal Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz told a press conference on Wednesday that the government was planning to move ahead with its plans to legislate on EVMs. “Government’s job is to legislate and that we shall do,” he said.

He said 27 of the 37 objections raised by the ECP had nothing to do with technology.

Faraz said the only people resisting the EVMs were those who had won past elections by rigging.

“The status quo does not want the country to have free and fair elections,” he said. The minister claimed the government was not thinking about itself but the future of the country.

The minister offered the opposition to nominate a technical team to get their reservations addressed.

Faraz levelled serious allegations against the ECP claiming that ECP’s technical committee had met today (Wednesday) for the first time — a day after submitting its report to the parliamentary committee.

He said the government would conduct the 2023 general elections with the help of “technology” and they would the first free and fair election in the country.

What does ECP say?

The Election Commission of Pakistan is responsible for holding general elections and by-polls in Pakistan. The general elections are held under a transitional government with limited powers. Constitutionally the ECP is independent.

The ECP has rejected the use of EVMs saying they could neither stop rigging nor ensure that the results would not be delayed.

In a report, it submitted the Senate’s standing committee on parliamentary affairs, the ECP raised 37 objections.

The ECP said the EVMs were “hackable” and prone to be tempered.

The election commission said more time was needed before the implementation of EVMs as the next general election were only two years away.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ECP EVMs
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Electronic voter machines, EVMs, ECP objections rejected, Government reject ECP objections, shibli Faraz,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Qari Fasihuddin, the conqueror of the Five Lions
Qari Fasihuddin, the conqueror of the Five Lions
Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed
Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed
Third monsoon spell enters Sindh, rain forecast till September 11
Third monsoon spell enters Sindh, rain forecast till September 11
Mullah Hasan Akhund to head new Taliban government: spokesperson
Mullah Hasan Akhund to head new Taliban government: spokesperson
Today's Outlook: 5 days of rain, land records, PCB changes
Today’s Outlook: 5 days of rain, land records, PCB changes
New technology to cut electricity bills 40% for home appliances
New technology to cut electricity bills 40% for home appliances
Video: DSP’s son drives police van to go to school...
Video: DSP’s son drives police van to go to school in Sukkur
MSCI downgrades Pakistan's stock market from emerging to frontier
MSCI downgrades Pakistan’s stock market from emerging to frontier
Election Commission rejects electronic voting machines, says made in haste
Election Commission rejects electronic voting machines, says made in haste
Karachi court revokes bail of Korangi factory owners
Karachi court revokes bail of Korangi factory owners
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.