Govt increases petrol price beyond OGRA recommendation

New prices take effect tonight.

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Sep 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs5.92. In a rare move, the government has hiked the price of petrol beyond what was recommended by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

OGRA had recommended an increase of Re1, according to reports on Tuesday. However, the government has pushed up the petrol price by Rs5.

A notification was issued on Wednesday night. New prices take effect from 12 am on Thursday (tonight).

How much petrol, diesel will cost now?

The prices of other petrol products have also seen a considerable uptick. The high-speed diesel (HSD) increased by Rs5.0, the light diesel by Rs5.92 and Kerosene oil by Rs5.46.

In terms of ex-depot prices, petrol will now cost Rs123.3, high-speed diesel Rs120.04, light diesel Rs90.69, and Kerosene oil Rs92.26.

The ex-depot price usually differs from the price at the pump and motorists may have to pay a little more.

Orga proposal

Earlier, OGRA proposed an increase that ranged from Re1 to Rs10.5 for different products. It proposed an

  • Increase in high-speed diesel price by Rs10.5
  • Increase in petrol price by Re1
  • Increase in light diesel price by Rs5.5
  • Increase in kerosene oil price by Rs5.5

