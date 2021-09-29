Wednesday, September 29, 2021  | 21 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Govt bans food exports to control inflation

Finance minister says Saudi Arabia to extend oil facility

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr. Shaukat Tarin, presided over the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) meeting held at the Finance Division, Islamabad on September, 29 2021. PHOTO PID

Export of foodstuff, especially perishable items, will be banned for the next three months, this was decided at a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee held under Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday.

Ministry of trade should consult with the food security ministry for the prospective restrictions, Tarin told officials concerned.

According to the finance ministry, the decision had been made in view of the seasonal increase in prices of commodities and the emerging situation in Afghanistan.

The secretary finance said that week-on-week inflation declined by 0.7%.

Governments of Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were told to release wheat in a timely manner to flour mills.

Fertilizers and oil

In the National Assembly, the finance minister informed lawmakers that the government would provide a massive subsidy on DAP fertilizer.

Responding to a question during Question Hour in the House on Wednesday evening, Shaukat Tarin said that the government was trying to provide relief to farmers to boost farm yields.

Answering another question, he said the economy was growing “after a long time and that is why imports are on the rise”.

Shaukat Tarin said that Saudi Arabia was considering extending oil facility to Pakistan. 

In response to a question, the parliamentary secretary for commerce, Aliya Hamza Malik, said that textile exports witnessed a growth of 23%, engineering goods 30% and carpets, footwear and surgical goods 14% each.

Responding to another question, the parliamentary secretary for planning, development and reform, Kanwal Shauzab, said that textile sector was working at its full capacity by availing the government’s withdrawal of duties and taxes on raw cotton import. She said almost half a million jobs had been created in the textile industry.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
food exports ban, foon inflation in Pakistan, saudi oil, DAP subsidy, finance minister Shaukat Tarin,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Court says Zahir's parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Court says Zahir’s parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Diplomat, veteran journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away in London
Diplomat, veteran journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away in London
NCOC to tighten restrictions in cities with low vaccination rate
NCOC to tighten restrictions in cities with low vaccination rate
Ten terrorists killed in South Waziristan
Ten terrorists killed in South Waziristan
Five pilgrims killed in Karachi bus accident, LPG prices increase
Five pilgrims killed in Karachi bus accident, LPG prices increase
PML-N says ARU provided 'fake evidence' to UK's NCA
PML-N says ARU provided ‘fake evidence’ to UK’s NCA
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.