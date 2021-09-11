Government to administer Pfizer shots to Pakistanis below 18 years

Pakistanis between the ages of 15 and 18 will be administered the Pfizer vaccine, the National Command and Operation Centre has announced.

In a meeting on Saturday, the forum maintained that students will receive the doses free of cost.

Mobile vaccination teams will be formed to visit schools and colleges across the country for the immunisation of students. The doses will be available at all major vaccination centres as well.

Here are the guidelines issued by NCOC for the inoculation of students:

Immunocompromised individuals of 12 to 17 years will be administered the Pfizer vaccine

Individuals will be required to produce medical documents as proof of being immunocompromised

The general public age group for vaccination has been lowered to 17 years.

Pfizer vaccine will be administered to students under the age of 18 years

For people below the age of 18 years, the Child Registration Certificate (B- Form) number will be used for registration in NIMS (National Immunisation Management System)

Earlier this month, the government commenced vaccination for people of and above the age of 17 years. It is compulsory for students to get fully vaccinated by October 15.

Meanwhile, all teaching, non-teaching staff, and people involved in the transportation of students have been instructed to get fully inoculated by September 30.

On Friday, NCOC chief Asad Umar revealed that more than 20 million Pakistanis have been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus. In the last 24 hours, 3,480 new covid cases were reported across the country, while 82 people succumbed to the deadly virus.