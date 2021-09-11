Saturday, September 11, 2021  | 3 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Government to administer Pfizer shots to Pakistanis below 18 years

They will be immunised free of cost

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Pakistanis between the ages of 15 and 18 will be administered the Pfizer vaccine, the National Command and Operation Centre has announced. In a meeting on Saturday, the forum maintained that students will receive the doses free of cost. Mobile vaccination teams will be formed to visit schools and colleges across the country for the immunisation of students. The doses will be available at all major vaccination centres as well. Here are the guidelines issued by NCOC for the inoculation of students: Immunocompromised individuals of 12 to 17 years will be administered the Pfizer vaccineIndividuals will be required to produce medical documents as proof of being immunocompromisedThe general public age group for vaccination has been lowered to 17 years.Pfizer vaccine will be administered to students under the age of 18 yearsFor people below the age of 18 years, the Child Registration Certificate (B- Form) number will be used for registration in NIMS (National Immunisation Management System) Earlier this month, the government commenced vaccination for people of and above the age of 17 years. It is compulsory for students to get fully vaccinated by October 15. Meanwhile, all teaching, non-teaching staff, and people involved in the transportation of students have been instructed to get fully inoculated by September 30. On Friday, NCOC chief Asad Umar revealed that more than 20 million Pakistanis have been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus. In the last 24 hours, 3,480 new covid cases were reported across the country, while 82 people succumbed to the deadly virus.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Pakistanis between the ages of 15 and 18 will be administered the Pfizer vaccine, the National Command and Operation Centre has announced.

In a meeting on Saturday, the forum maintained that students will receive the doses free of cost.

Mobile vaccination teams will be formed to visit schools and colleges across the country for the immunisation of students. The doses will be available at all major vaccination centres as well.

Here are the guidelines issued by NCOC for the inoculation of students:

  • Immunocompromised individuals of 12 to 17 years will be administered the Pfizer vaccine
  • Individuals will be required to produce medical documents as proof of being immunocompromised
  • The general public age group for vaccination has been lowered to 17 years.
  • Pfizer vaccine will be administered to students under the age of 18 years
  • For people below the age of 18 years, the Child Registration Certificate (B- Form) number will be used for registration in NIMS (National Immunisation Management System)

Earlier this month, the government commenced vaccination for people of and above the age of 17 years. It is compulsory for students to get fully vaccinated by October 15.

Meanwhile, all teaching, non-teaching staff, and people involved in the transportation of students have been instructed to get fully inoculated by September 30.

On Friday, NCOC chief Asad Umar revealed that more than 20 million Pakistanis have been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus. In the last 24 hours, 3,480 new covid cases were reported across the country, while 82 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

 
COVID-19 NCOC vaccine updates
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
coronavirus vaccination, covid-19 in pakistan, coronavirus in pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi weather update: light rain with thunder, lightning forecast tonight
Karachi weather update: light rain with thunder, lightning forecast tonight
Gun attack leaves Addl IGP injured, brother dead
Gun attack leaves Addl IGP injured, brother dead
Punjab public, private schools closed till September 15
Punjab public, private schools closed till September 15
Markets, restaurants to stay open late in Karachi on Fridays
Markets, restaurants to stay open late in Karachi on Fridays
'Pakistan not yet invited to new Afghan govt oath-taking'
‘Pakistan not yet invited to new Afghan govt oath-taking’
Nazimabad 'portion mafia' taken up in court, SBCA hauled up
Nazimabad ‘portion mafia’ taken up in court, SBCA hauled up
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi's Korangi
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s Korangi
Today’s outlook: Taliban postpone 9/11 swearing-in, Black Caps visit Pakistan
Today’s outlook: Taliban postpone 9/11 swearing-in, Black Caps visit Pakistan
Woman arrested for ‘slow poisoning MPA Musarrat Cheema’s children
Woman arrested for ‘slow poisoning MPA Musarrat Cheema’s children
Noor Mukadam was raped, made multiple attempts to escape: police
Noor Mukadam was raped, made multiple attempts to escape: police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.