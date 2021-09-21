Government employees house rent ceiling raised by 44%

A 44% increase has been approved by the federal cabinet in the house rent ceiling of government employees, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday.

Briefing media persons about decisions taken by the federal cabinet, which met in Islamabad under Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that the house rent ceiling of government employees was revised every three years and the PTI government had taken this step to provide massive relief to the federal government employees from Grade-1 to 22.

He said that the cabinet had also approved the inclusion of Uzbekistan in Business Visa List under which Pakistani embassy in Tashkent could issue five-year multiple entry visas to members of Uzbekistan’s business community. This, he said, was a step to strengthen business and trade relations both countries.

Fawad said that import and exhibition of movies from regional countries had also been allowed for reviving the domestic cinema and film industry. Pakistani cinemas, he said, were also allowed to exhibit Canadian Punjabi movies and films from Iran and Turkey.

He said the government was providing incentives to cinema houses and a massive tax relief was also being given to the film industry.

Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts, he said, had yielded positive results and only one case had been reported over the past seven months.

Expressing the hope that Pakistan would soon become a polio-free country, he said: “This is a great success against polio.” he said.

He said that the cabinet on the request of World Food Programme (WFP) granted a one-time relaxation in import policy rules for release of shipments from Saudi Arabia.

The minister said that the 7th census would be completed in 18 months. According to him, the next general election would be held under new census and delimitations of constituencies.

“We are working on laws for taking legal action against people uploading immoral content on social media,” he said.

The Minister said we are introducing an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system in the Federal Capital to decrease the burden on local courts. Initially, he said, family disputes would be resolved through ADRs.