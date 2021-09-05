Sunday, September 5, 2021  | 27 Muharram, 1443
News

Gorakh Hill crash caused by ‘bad road’ kills 4

A survivor urged Sindh government to develop the resort properly

Posted: Sep 5, 2021
Posted: Sep 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago

The vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a ditch (Photo SAMAA TV)

Four local tourists were killed and five others injured when their vehicle plunged down a deep ditch near the Gorakh hill station in district Dadu, SAMAA TV has reported.

One of the survivors has blamed the accident on the ‘‘bad road’’ and pleaded for improving the road conditions.

The accident occurred at Khawal Luk as the visitors were on their way back from the hilly resort, which the Sindh government touts as the equivalent of Murree and other high-altitude summer resorts.

 
 
 

They were travelling in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) that veered off the hill and plunged down a ravine.

Local people rushed to rescue the survivors and helped transport them and the bodies of the deceased to nearby hospitals.

Four of the injured were brought to a hospital in Dadu, where doctors declared an emergency to cope with the situation. One of the injured was said to be in critical condition.

The deceased, all from Larkana, were identified as Mukhtiar, Mohammad Saleemullah Rind, Aslam Siyal and Wahid Bux.

One of the injured men blamed the accident on bad road conditions, saying that the road was in disrepair.

“Those who are going [to Gorakh Hill] I would ask them to stay put at their homes, [because] roads are really bad. I would say to the government there is a resort that people visit, you should develop it properly,” he said.

Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh has also urged the provincial government to take concrete steps in this regard.

