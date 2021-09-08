Four men identified in Lahore rickshaw harassment case

The woman, who was assaulted by a group of men in a Chingchi rickshaw on Lahore’s Ravi Road, has identified four out of 10 suspects arrested by the police.

The complainant was taken to the Camp Jail Wednesday morning amid security. During an identification parade, supervised by the judicial magistrate, she identified four men, including the prime suspect.

Usman, Irfan, Abdur Rehman, and Sajid followed the woman, passed inappropriate comments, and then lunged at her.

They were arrested after a video of the incident went viral on social media. They were identified through CCTV footage after former Punjab inspector-general Inam Ghani took notice.

A case was registered at the Lari Adda police station.

What happened?

On August 21, a video surfaced on social media.

In the 43-second clip, it is nighttime and a busy road. A Chingchi rickshaw with the back open for passengers is stuck in traffic. Someone on a motorcycle starts filming. There are two older women sitting in the back of the Chingchi and there is a little girl sitting between them. All around them motorcycles swarm.

Someone close to the phone says, ‘Don’t worry about it…’ and then something inaudible. From the right side of the frame, a tall man with his back to the camera emerges and lunges to the rickshaw. He hoists himself onto its platform, crouches down, and cranes inside over one of the women sitting in the middle and leans over her. It appears that he tried to kiss her. The other woman screams and he backs off.