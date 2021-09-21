Tuesday, September 21, 2021  | 13 Safar, 1443
Four coal miners die of suffocation in Balochistan’s Dukki

Bodies retrieved, moved to hospital

Posted: Sep 21, 2021
Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago

Photo: File

Four colliers died of suffocation on Tuesday in a coal mine in the Dukki area of Balochistan. The mine is located in the Angoor Sheelah area near Chamalang. According to Chief Mines Inspector Abdul Ghani, bodies of the dead miners had been retrieved and shifted to a nearby hospital. All of the deceased coal miners were from Zhob. In July this year, several manual workers were trapped inside a coal mine in Marwar area near Quetta after an explosion. In March, several mine worker unions protested against the government after two separate explosions in mines in the province had killed at least 13 miners. Safety of coal miners is commonly overlooked in Balochistan and this had led to fatal accidents and explosions in recent years.
