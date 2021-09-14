Five Balochistan districts to become metropolitan corporations

The Balochistan government has decided to upgrade the status of Gwadar, Turbat, Khuzdar, Chaman, and Hub city to metropolitan corporations.

“For the first time in the history of Balochistan, 72 new municipal committees are being formed,” Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said in a meeting Monday. “Twenty-four new municipal corporations will be formed.”

The population of these cities is increasing and this up-gradation will increase the living standards of people at the grass-roots level, he remarked.

The meeting discussed the demarcations of local bodies as well. It was briefed that under Section 13 of the Balochistan Local Government Act, 2010, the provincial government can make delimitation itself. The law states: “Government may, for the purpose of election, divide a local area into such number of wards having a definite boundary as it may determine.”

Khan said that the mandate of constituencies belongs to the provincial government and the Election Commission of Pakistan has been informed about this decision as well.

“The election commission will conduct local body elections in accordance with applicable provincial laws,” he added.

An All Parties Conference was recently held to amend the Local Government Act, 2010. The recommendations made in it will be presented in the next cabinet meeting.