Forbes names Pakistani woman on its ‘next 1000’ list

Forbes has named Eesha Sheikh among the ‘next 1000 people of 2021’ for developing an app that allows users to care for their health and get rewards.

In an instagram post, Sheikh wrote that she was excited to have been chosen on the Forbes Next 1000 list.

“This first-of-its-kind initiative celebrates bold and inspiring entrepreneurs who are redefining what it means to run a business today. I feel extremely humbled, grateful, and honored to be representing Pakistani women on this global platform … I hereby, dedicate this honor to the women of my country. Ladies, no matter what, never stop believing in yourself and your power; my doors are always open to you for any help, mentorship, and guidance. We as women need to continuously keep passing the baton for an inclusive, diverse, and equal playing field. Together, let us conquer; let us rise, and let us break barriers. Let’s be limitless!”

Sheikh, educated in the United States, lives in Denver, Colorado. She had launched Playpal while conducting a study on obesity with the John Hopkins University in 2014.

Playpal, a digital web and mobile platform, provides users with an advanced health profile and preventative health analyses by keeping a track of their physical and cognitive data from various third-party integrations.

At Playpal, health is quantified as a mathematical function called the ‘Health Capital Model’. It records and processes its users’ actions to gauge and influence their health capital value. The impact of it can be viewed and verified through a decentralized blockchain linkage.

Based on this value, users’ healthy behavior is rewarded financially through Playcoins – Playpal’s cryptocurrency.

Playpal has so far attracted an investment amounting to $2 million.

Her idea of Playpal was a result of her own life story. She was obese as a child and was bullied as a result of it at school.

She lost 65 pounds due to her father’s ‘incentivization model’ of unlimited toys if she lost weight.

Undoubtedly, the seeds of desire to make an impact in the world by helping people monitor and improve their health were sown during her time at school.