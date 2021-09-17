Flight carrying 10 Sindh MPA faces 4-hour delay, causes concerns

An Airblue flight from Lahore to Karachi was delayed by 4 hours causing concerns among the passengers who included at least 10 Sindh MPA as rumours spread.

The flight PA405 was scheduled to take off from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport at 6 pm and land in Karachi at 7:50 pm, according to the data shared with flight tracking services.

However, the flight could not take off even by 8 pm – over two hours after the boarding closed.

The passengers included at least 10 Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) of Sindh, SAMAA TV reported. The MPA were from MQM, PTI and GDA (Grade Democratic Alliance).

There were reports that the aircraft came back from the tarmac and the passengers disembarked after waiting for an hour on their seats.

The situation caused rumours and fear among the travellers.

A social media footage widely shared over Twitter shows passengers, including MPAs, standing in the aisle of the aircraft and speaking over phones. One woman is heard saying “No problem, we are getting late but change the aircraft.”

Finally, the flight PA405 took off at 10 pm with a 4-hour delay and landed in Karachi at 11:22 pm.

How old is the aircraft

The flightradar24 data shows that the flight was operated using an Airbus A320 aircraft bearing registration number AP-BNV.

It is an 11-year-old aircraft that was used by three foreign airlines before Airblue leased it in July 2019.

A320 is a narrow-body aircraft used by several airlines and often operated on domestic routes.

It can carry 140 to 170 passengers.