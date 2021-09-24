Friday, September 24, 2021  | 16 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Five police officers injured in Quetta students protest

They are demonstrating against online medical entry test

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Five police officers were injured after a students protest at Quetta's Court Road turned violent Friday afternoon.

Medical students in the city have been out on the streets for the second consecutive day. They are protesting against the Pakistan Medical Commission's decision to conduct medical tests of the Bolan Medical College online this year.

During the demonstration Friday, students were seen chanting slogans against PMC with placards in their hands.

Later, in the afternoon, a number of charged protesters attacked the police. They threw stones at the officers and broke the windshield of a police van.

The students said they won't budge unless their demands are met. They said conducting the entry test online is unfair. "Most of us don't have internet services. How will we manage?" one of the protesters said.

Due to the commotion, traffic in Quetta has been severely affected and jams were reported in multiple areas.

In a similar protest Thursday, the police arrested 75 students when they tried to enter the Red Zone. Gatherings of more than five people are not allowed in the area.

 
medical students Quetta
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Beautiful sight: Green buses hit Karachi BRT in first experiment
Beautiful sight: Green buses hit Karachi BRT in first experiment
Weather update: new monsoon spell to enter Sindh next week
Weather update: new monsoon spell to enter Sindh next week
Third monsoon spell hits Sindh, heavy rain in Karachi
Third monsoon spell hits Sindh, heavy rain in Karachi
A night of Beela-Moorat violence in Karachi’s khwajasira world
A night of Beela-Moorat violence in Karachi’s khwajasira world
Ghost jab doctors suspended for giving Nawaz in London vaccine...
Ghost jab doctors suspended for giving Nawaz in London vaccine in Lahore
US embassy sends package to Zahir Jaffer, 'violating protocol'
US embassy sends package to Zahir Jaffer, ‘violating protocol’
CAA issues new advisory for international passengers
CAA issues new advisory for international passengers
Court: Noor Mukadam trial to set precedent for criminal cases
Court: Noor Mukadam trial to set precedent for criminal cases
Blog: What connects Falklands to death of Pakistan cricket
Blog: What connects Falklands to death of Pakistan cricket
In Photos: Karachi's monsoon 2021
In Photos: Karachi’s monsoon 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.