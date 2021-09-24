Five police officers injured in Quetta students protest

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Five police officers were injured after a students protest at Quetta's Court Road turned violent Friday afternoon.

Medical students in the city have been out on the streets for the second consecutive day. They are protesting against the Pakistan Medical Commission's decision to conduct medical tests of the Bolan Medical College online this year.

During the demonstration Friday, students were seen chanting slogans against PMC with placards in their hands.

Later, in the afternoon, a number of charged protesters attacked the police. They threw stones at the officers and broke the windshield of a police van.

The students said they won't budge unless their demands are met. They said conducting the entry test online is unfair. "Most of us don't have internet services. How will we manage?" one of the protesters said.

Due to the commotion, traffic in Quetta has been severely affected and jams were reported in multiple areas.

In a similar protest Thursday, the police arrested 75 students when they tried to enter the Red Zone. Gatherings of more than five people are not allowed in the area.