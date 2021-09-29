Five pilgrims killed in Karachi bus accident, LPG prices increase

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the stories we will be following today from the SAMAA TV newsroom, Wednesday, September 29, 2021:
The Inter-Services Public Relations said Tuesday that ten were killed including four ‘commanders’ of a terrorist outfit in an operation conducted by the security forces in South Waziristan.
Meanwhile, an FC jawan was martyred and another was injured in an incident of cross-border firing with Iran.
LPG Dealers Association has announced the increase in LPG prices by Rs20 per kg. After this increase, the LPG cylinders used for domestic purposes will cost Rs2300.
Prices of commercial cylinders have been increased by Rs928 to Rs8,853.
The association said that the prices have been increased due to the increase in the international market.
Peer bullying is one of the most common school experiences of violence and one of the leading causes of suicide in adolescents. Research on bullying started 40 years ago and is defined as 3 characteristics: ‘aggressive, intentional acts carried out by a group or an individual repeatedly and over time against a victim who cannot easily defend him- or herself’.