Five pilgrims killed in Karachi bus accident, LPG prices increase

Here are some of the stories we will be following today from the SAMAA TV newsroom, Wednesday, September 29, 2021:

As many as five pilgrims were killed and multiple injured after a bus met an accident near Karachi’s Nooriabad. An initial report suggested that the accident took place due to the driver’s negligence.

An Islamabad court will hear the bail petitions of Zahir Jaffer’s parents in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

The Economic Coordination Committee will meet.

Top News: Ten terrorists killed in South Waziristan

The Inter-Services Public Relations said Tuesday that ten were killed including four ‘commanders’ of a terrorist outfit in an operation conducted by the security forces in South Waziristan.

Meanwhile, an FC jawan was martyred and another was injured in an incident of cross-border firing with Iran.

LPG prices go up

LPG Dealers Association has announced the increase in LPG prices by Rs20 per kg. After this increase, the LPG cylinders used for domestic purposes will cost Rs2300.

Prices of commercial cylinders have been increased by Rs928 to Rs8,853.

The association said that the prices have been increased due to the increase in the international market.

Political developments

Prime Minister Imran will chair the meeting of the PTI’s Parliamentary Committee in Parliament House, Islamabad today. The prime minister will take his party MNAs into confidence over national issues.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will preside over an important party meeting in Lahore.

Blogs: Bullying in schools

Peer bullying is one of the most common school experiences of violence and one of the leading causes of suicide in adolescents. Research on bullying started 40 years ago and is defined as 3 characteristics: ‘aggressive, intentional acts carried out by a group or an individual repeatedly and over time against a victim who cannot easily defend him- or herself’.