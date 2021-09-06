Five men busted smuggling Rs300m heroin at Islamabad airport

Four men were arrested at the Islamabad airport attempting to smuggle heroin worth Rs300 million.

The 15kg of heroin was being smuggled out to Bahrain, which was hidden in suspects’ luggage, according to the Airport Security Force.

The suspects were identified as Waseed Khan, Jan Muhammad, Muhammad Asif and Abdul Qadir.

The three suspects belong to Khyber District while Abdul Qadir Khan was from Peshawar.

The ASF arrested the suspects and handed them to the Anti-Narcotics Force for questioning.

After the initial investigation, ANF arrested another companion of smugglers who have had 3kg more heroin, ANF officials said

The suspects will be present before a magistrate and further remand will be sought.

On July 26, two men were also arrested at Islamabad airport for attempting to smuggle heroin worth Rs300 million which was hidden in woman’s clothing.