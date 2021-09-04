Saturday, September 4, 2021  | 26 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

FIA’s sketchy report leads to bail extension for Shehbaz, Hamza

Shehbaz appears before the court

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: ONLINE

A Lahore banking court has extended the bail of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz till September 25 in the money laundering case against them.

During a hearing on Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the court and said that NAB had found nothing in the case against him and that the High Court had written in one of its orders that the NAB had no solid evidence.

He said he was never part of any sugar mill’s management, and during his government sugar prices were lower in Punjab than in other provinces, but the FIA filed the case which was against the facts.

Incompleted FIA Report

The court asked the FIA to submit an investigation report but expressed displeasure over its contents which were limited to “two or three lines.”

The court ordered the FIA to complete the investigation report as soon as possible and adjourned the hearing till September 25.

Talking to media outside the banking court, PML-N leader Ata Tarar said that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court in the FIA ​​case while in this case Shahbaz Sharif has been jailed for seven months and Hamza Shahbaz for about 20 months.

He said that the FIA ​​inquiry had started from the jail and FIA Punjab Director Dr Rizwan gave a questionnaire during his visit to the jail.

He questioned why no cases were registered against government ministers over the Sugar and medicine prices scandal. “This proves that Imran Khan Niazi is making political cases,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fia pmln
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
money laundering case, Shehbaz Sharif bail extended, Sugar mill case, FIA investigation against Shehbaz
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan closes schools, bans inter-city transport
Pakistan closes schools, bans inter-city transport
Rain lashes parts of Karachi, electricity supply suspended
Rain lashes parts of Karachi, electricity supply suspended
Today's Outlook: Light Karachi rain, exams postponed
Today’s Outlook: Light Karachi rain, exams postponed
New Afghan government delayed as EU spells conditions
New Afghan government delayed as EU spells conditions
Man tries to immolate self, 2 daughters before Supreme Court
Man tries to immolate self, 2 daughters before Supreme Court
Road carpeting goes on while rain lashes Karachi
Road carpeting goes on while rain lashes Karachi
Why Haqqani network’s distinct identity gains renewed significance
Why Haqqani network’s distinct identity gains renewed significance
Pakistan bans air travel for unvaccinated people above 17 years
Pakistan bans air travel for unvaccinated people above 17 years
Lahore man arrested for harassing woman travelling in a rickshaw
Lahore man arrested for harassing woman travelling in a rickshaw
Smart lockdown imposed in 15 Punjab districts
Smart lockdown imposed in 15 Punjab districts
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.