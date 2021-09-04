FIA’s sketchy report leads to bail extension for Shehbaz, Hamza

A Lahore banking court has extended the bail of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz till September 25 in the money laundering case against them.

During a hearing on Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the court and said that NAB had found nothing in the case against him and that the High Court had written in one of its orders that the NAB had no solid evidence.

He said he was never part of any sugar mill’s management, and during his government sugar prices were lower in Punjab than in other provinces, but the FIA filed the case which was against the facts.

Incompleted FIA Report

The court asked the FIA to submit an investigation report but expressed displeasure over its contents which were limited to “two or three lines.”

The court ordered the FIA to complete the investigation report as soon as possible and adjourned the hearing till September 25.

Talking to media outside the banking court, PML-N leader Ata Tarar said that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court in the FIA ​​case while in this case Shahbaz Sharif has been jailed for seven months and Hamza Shahbaz for about 20 months.

He said that the FIA ​​inquiry had started from the jail and FIA Punjab Director Dr Rizwan gave a questionnaire during his visit to the jail.

He questioned why no cases were registered against government ministers over the Sugar and medicine prices scandal. “This proves that Imran Khan Niazi is making political cases,” he said.