FIA uncovers fake spy agency, arrests imposter

SDPO Aleena Rajpar's photographs were used to create online profile

Posted: Sep 2, 2021
Posted: Sep 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

File photo

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has uncovered a fake intelligence agency and arrested an imposter who posed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Hyderabad City Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Aleena Rajpar filed a complaint at FIA Hyderabad’s Cyber Crimes Reporting Centre (CCRC) on Wednesday, September 01, stating that an unknown person had created a fake profile on a social media platform and used her photographs to hoodwink the masses.

She said the said unknown person had issued an advertisement on the fake social media account created in her name, offering jobs in a new intelligence agency that he named as ‘Crime Investigation Agency.’

The accused also shared a mobile phone number on the fake profile and invited applications from potential candidates to join the force.

Rajpar requested the FIA to take action against the unknown accused for using her name to scam people.

On the complaint of the SDPO, FIA’s CCRC launched an investigation and obtained the Call Detail Record (CDR) of the phone number mentioned in the advertisement.

The investigation soon revealed that the number was being operated from District Badin’s Tando Bagho town, and it was registered in the name of one named Khubaib.

The phone number was also found active on WhatsApp with the name of Yasir Ismail Memon. FIA also found a WhatsApp group namely Crime Investigation Branch Sindh, which was created by Yasir Ismail Memon to persuade people to apply for the job at the fake intelligence agency.

The three identities were eventually traced to a single person.

A team of FIA’s CCRC conducted a raid in Tando Bagho and arrested suspect Muhammad Ahmed alias Yasir Memon alias Khubaib. The agency has recovered several mobile phones from his possession.

Initial inspection of the mobile phones has revealed that the suspect has also distributed letters of government’s job to some of the people on WhatsApp during fake recruitment drive.

An FIR No. 15/2021 under sections 13, 16, 20, 24 of the Pakistan Electronic Crime Act (PECA) and sections 406, 419, 468, 471 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) has been registered against the suspect.

