FIA submits boxes filled with documentary evidence against Shehbaz

Billion of rupees were found to have been transferred in accounts of 57 fictitious persons, unrelated business entities and 20 employees of the Hudaibia and Ramzan Sugar Mills, documents deposited by FIA in a banking court showed on Monday.

The documents filling five boxes were submitted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to persuade the court to cancel the bail of Shehbaz Sharif in the money laundering case.

FIA had earlier accused leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif of “not cooperating” with its investogators.

Documents deposited by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also declared that transactions amounting to Rs8 billion had been conducted by various unrelated persons.

According to the documents, a tea and ghee vendors had transferred Rs70 and a Rs40 million, respectively. While, a dry fruit seller deposited Rs4.5 million.

FIA also claimed that monies were transferred by fruit, vegetable, cloth traders into various accounts owned by PML-N leaders. Other persons, completely unrelated with sugar industry, like tyre shops, PCOs, toy shops, furniture makers and medical stores, made similar deposits too.

At the time of the transaction, Hamza Shehbaz was the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

The documents, FIA maintained, also contained evidence that several wheat flour, cotton and rice mills had also made several deposits into accounts of the sugar mills.