FBR: People running businesses from home to pay additional tax

One trader body postpones strike, other calls for protest

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
FBR member internal operations Qaiser Iqbal addresses a press conference after talks with traders.

A senior member of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revealed that people running businesses from home would be made to pay additional tax on their electricity bills.

FBR Internal Revenue Operations Member Qaiser Iqbal made the revelation as he tried to alleviate fears among traders.

Iqbal held talks with Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran Pakistan leaders on Sunday to ward off the September 27 strike announced by the traders’ body.

After the talks, Kashif Chaudhry-led Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran has postponed Monday’s strike but All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran, another group of traders led by Ajmal Baloch, has rejected the talks and called for a protest at the FBR office in Islamabad on September 29.

Additional tax

In an attempt to palliate traders, Iqbal said it was a misconception that an additional tax would be levied on the electricity bills for small traders. “There are people who run businesses from home. They are getting a double benefit. They don’t pay for electricity charges at the commercial rate and they are not registered” with the FBR to pay taxes, he said.

The FBR official said the additional tax would be levied on the electricity bills for such individuals. Traders already using commercial meteres would not be burdened, he said.

Qaiser Iqbal said the FBR was speaking to small traders and commissioners have been asked to listen to their concerns.

Kashif Chaudhry said that the point of sales will not be applicable to small traders. It has been clarified that the sales tax of small traders is deducted from the electricity bill.

HOME  
 
 

