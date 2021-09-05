Fawad gibes at PDM for ‘tossup’ decisions, repaid in kind

The main opposition coalition, PDM, has turned into a motley crew that makes its leadership decisions after tossups because no one is certain who was in charge, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday.

Opposition’s Maryam Aurangzeb repaid Fawad Chaudhry in kind by using the tossup taunt in a different way.

The minister was talking with media persons after condoling with Mujeebur Rehman Shami on his brother’s death in Lahore.

He referred to disparate political narratives advocated by key PML-N leaders over the past few months in public.

Hitting out against main opposition leaders, he said that Bilawal, Shebaz, Fazlur Rehman and Maryam were all vying for the top post in PDM without even bothering to know others’ opinions. “It seems they opt to toss to see who will lead this week,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

Citing PDM’s focus on sit-ins and ‘long marches’, he said the PDM had distintegrated and all opposition parties were rife with internal clashes.

Expressing concern over PDM’s overall situation, he said that it was distressing to see that no one was talking constructively.

The opposition is silent over key issues of electoral reforms and the appointment of new members to the Election Commission of Pakistan, he said.

Opposition responds to Fawad’s gibe

Responding to the information minister’s comments, spokesperson for PML-N Maryam Aurangzeb said that it was the government that was resorting to tossups, adding that it had come to power as the result of a tossup. “All those who secured key positions on toss try to safeguard their posts by giving out statements,” she said.

Dismissing the different undertones engendered by PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, she said PML-N’s leadership was in safe hands.

Urging the information minister to leave Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi alone, she advised the government to focus on lowering the high prices of wheat flour, sugar, gas, electricity and medicines for the benefit of the common man.

The minister should, she said, instead try to rein in the flight of dollar abroad which was badly affecting the national economy.