Sunday, September 5, 2021  | 27 Muharram, 1443
HOME > News

Father of two gunned down outside house in Karachi’s Defence

The killer phoned Javed and asked him to come out

Posted: Sep 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 5, 2021

Javed was killed outside his house in Defence Phase II Karachi.

A man has been gunned down in Karachi’s Defence after being called out from his house.

Javed, 55, was the father of two children. He was shot six times, mostly in the head, the police say.

The police say Javed was a real estate agent and lived in Phase-II of Defence Karachi.

His family members told the police that Javed was at home when someone phoned him and asked him to come out. The moment he stepped out into the street near his apartment he was shot at.

Hearing the gunshots, Javed’s family members and neighbours rushed out, but they did not see anyone in the street, where Javed’s dead body laid, the police said.

The police say Javed was shot six times in the head and it appeared to be a case of personnel vendetta.

The police collected six bullet shells from the crime scene. They were trying to obtain the Call Details Record (CDR) of the deceased and the CCTV footage from the cameras installed at nearby builidngs.

