Thursday, September 30, 2021  | 22 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Farmers can now register complaints on the Citizens Portal

A separate category has been launched on the app

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago

Photo: Online

The federal government has decided to make the Citizens Portal available to farmers.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that farmers can now register complaints on the Pakistan Citizens’ Portal. A special category has been launched for them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities to address the complaints from farmers.

The Pakistan Citizens’ Portal was launched on October 28, 2018 by Prime Minister Imran Khan as a means of simplifying the complaint process.

From sewage water inundating the road outside a residential area to government officers taking bribes to do one’s work and trash piling up on the streets, citizens were finally able to get a government-managed avenue to launch their complaints.

How to register your complaint on Pakistan Citizens Portal?

On June 8, 2021, representatives of Pakistan farming groups and unions met with Prime Minister Imran Khan and told him about the problems being faced by all those working in the agriculture sector.

“We did not bring in any technology or innovation in farming,” said Khalid Khokhar, the president of Pakistan Kisan Ittehad. He also spoke about how power traffic has increased and made electricity unaffordable for farmers.

Another farmer shared that they want the government to build more tube wells for them.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Farmers complaints on the Citizens Portal, Citizen portals for farmers, problems faced by farmers in Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for thunderstorm after an unusually warm night
Karachi braces for thunderstorm after an unusually warm night
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Court says Zahir's parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Court says Zahir’s parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Trade suspended at Pakistan-Iran border in Gwadar
Trade suspended at Pakistan-Iran border in Gwadar
Today’s outlook: Petrol prices, Karachi thunderstorm, tax return deadline
Today’s outlook: Petrol prices, Karachi thunderstorm, tax return deadline
Karachi church set up in a rented house 'burned'
Karachi church set up in a rented house ‘burned’
Medical students marching to PM House clash with police
Medical students marching to PM House clash with police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.