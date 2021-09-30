Farmers can now register complaints on the Citizens Portal

The federal government has decided to make the Citizens Portal available to farmers.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that farmers can now register complaints on the Pakistan Citizens’ Portal. A special category has been launched for them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities to address the complaints from farmers.

The Pakistan Citizens’ Portal was launched on October 28, 2018 by Prime Minister Imran Khan as a means of simplifying the complaint process.

From sewage water inundating the road outside a residential area to government officers taking bribes to do one’s work and trash piling up on the streets, citizens were finally able to get a government-managed avenue to launch their complaints.

How to register your complaint on Pakistan Citizens Portal?

On June 8, 2021, representatives of Pakistan farming groups and unions met with Prime Minister Imran Khan and told him about the problems being faced by all those working in the agriculture sector.

“We did not bring in any technology or innovation in farming,” said Khalid Khokhar, the president of Pakistan Kisan Ittehad. He also spoke about how power traffic has increased and made electricity unaffordable for farmers.

Another farmer shared that they want the government to build more tube wells for them.

