Fake exorcist set young woman on fire in Khanewal

CM Punjab has taken notice of the incident

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Representation image

A fake exorcist has set a young woman on fire in Tibba Sultanpur village of Khanewal district in central Punjab.

The woman, aged 20, said to experience an intellectual disability and her family took her to the fake exorcist (called amil in Urdu) in Tibba Sultanpur which is part of Jahanian tehsil in Khanewal.

The woman’s family believed she was under the influence of jinns.

After the fake exorcist set her on fire on the pretext of exorcising jinns, at least 70% of her body was left with severe burn injuries.

The woman was being provided medical aid at a local facility, SAMAA TV reported.

Police have arrested the fake exorcist, Masoom Shah, and registered a case against him.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has taken notice of the incident and instructed relevant officials to provide the best medical care to the affected woman.

Bazdar also ordered strict legal action against the perpetrator.

