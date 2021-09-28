Explainer: First-ever electric train for Karachi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan kicked off on Monday a revamp of the old Karachi Circular Railway. These projects also have the first-ever electric train for Karachi.

The Karachi Circular Train will be the second electric train to be launched in Pakistan. The government will be spending Rs250 billion on a 44km long track, and Rs100 billion on infrastructure. The project is expected to be completed by 2023.

KCR’s complete track will start from Drigh Road station, go through Gulistan-e-Jauhar and head to Gulshan-e-Iqbal. From there it will turn towards Nazimabad going through Yaseenabad and Liaquatabad. The track then heads to Manghopir and SITE before going taking a turn towards Baldia and going through Lyari, Mereweather Tower, City Station and onward to PIDC and Karachi Cantt.

One train will accommodate approximately 800 passengers. Twenty-five trains will be run initially.

The project will facilitate the free movement of KCR trains with the construction of flyovers and underpasses for the elimination of 22-level crossings.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.