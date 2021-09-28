Tuesday, September 28, 2021  | 20 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Explainer: First-ever electric train for Karachi

Project expected to be completed by 2023

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan kicked off on Monday a revamp of the old Karachi Circular Railway. These projects also have the first-ever electric train for Karachi.

The Karachi Circular Train will be the second electric train to be launched in Pakistan. The government will be spending Rs250 billion on a 44km long track, and Rs100 billion on infrastructure. The project is expected to be completed by 2023.

KCR’s complete track will start from Drigh Road station, go through Gulistan-e-Jauhar and head to Gulshan-e-Iqbal. From there it will turn towards Nazimabad going through Yaseenabad and Liaquatabad. The track then heads to Manghopir and SITE before going taking a turn towards Baldia and going through Lyari, Mereweather Tower, City Station and onward to PIDC and Karachi Cantt.

One train will accommodate approximately 800 passengers. Twenty-five trains will be run initially.

The project will facilitate the free movement of KCR trains with the construction of flyovers and underpasses for the elimination of 22-level crossings.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
kcr
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
K
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Weather update: another 4-day monsoon spell to enter Karachi
Weather update: another 4-day monsoon spell to enter Karachi
Zubair on video: new low in politics
Zubair on video: new low in politics
Cyclone Gulab: Rain hits Karachi with microburst
Cyclone Gulab: Rain hits Karachi with microburst
Jinnah's statue blown up in Gwadar
Jinnah’s statue blown up in Gwadar
Lahore woman sentenced to death for blasphmey
Lahore woman sentenced to death for blasphmey
New version of national anthem: words, tune to stay unchanged
New version of national anthem: words, tune to stay unchanged
Pakistan to grant visas on arrival to US, Canadian residents
Pakistan to grant visas on arrival to US, Canadian residents
Chehlum processions across Pakistan, no mobile phone service
Chehlum processions across Pakistan, no mobile phone service
Why Karachi's Nagan Chowrangi flooded in 2021 despite nullah cleaning
Why Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi flooded in 2021 despite nullah cleaning
PMLN proclaims victory after UK restores funds
PMLN proclaims victory after UK restores funds
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.