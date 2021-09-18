Ex-bureaucrat shoots and wounds driver in moving car

A love-hate relationship has surfaced between a former bureaucrat and his driver. The ex-bureaucrat, a retired FBR officer, shot and wounded the driver in his moving car after a heated exchange on Saturday, police officials told SAMAA Digital.

The incident took place in Gulberg Block-10, according to Gulberg Police Station SHO Mustafa Kamal.

Syed Musarat Ali shot and wounded his driver Tanveer, who was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

SHO Kamal told SAMAA Digital that Syed Musart Ali is a retired officer of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Tanveer was his driver for the past 16 years.

On Saturday, Musarat Ali went to the Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard to offer Fatiha on the graves of his parents and on the way back home, he opened fire on Tanveer after a heated exchange.

Tanveer was driving the car and Musarat Ali shot at him from the backseat, wounding him in the back, Kamal said.

Musarat Ali was arrested and police have recovered a revolver from him.

The police say the motive behind the firing was not immediately clear; however, they had gathered some information.

Musarat Ali had registered a case of theft against Tanveer and his wife in the past, blaming them for stealing five million rupees from his house.

However, he allowed Tanveer to continue to work at his home.

Kamal said the case, registered in the past, apparently had nothing to do with the firing incident.

District Central Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghulam Murtaza Tabasum told Samaa Digital that Tanveer has a suspicion that his son has become a victim of objectionable advances from his boss, Musarat Ali.

The SSP added that Musarat Ali and Tanveer reportedly exchanged heated words before Musarat Ali shot the driver in the back.