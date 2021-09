A 3.5-magnitude earthquake shook Balochistan’s Khuzdar Saturday morning.

At 6am, tremors were felt in multiple areas of the city. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake had its epicentre 150km northwest of Khuzdar and its depth was 10km.

So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Two weeks ago, a 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Karachi. Tremors were felt in the northern parts of the city.