Drone cameras start working on Lahore-Multan motorway

It aims to control traffic violations

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago

Photo—File

Drone cameras have started to work at the Lahore-Multan Motorway to crack down on traffic violations and overspeeding.

Senior Superintendent of Motorway Police Hashmat Kamal said the drone cameras were being used to check traffic violations. It will also help averting crime.

It will be a key tool in patrolling road safety, he said. The SSP said that they used the technology to control the traffic and maintain safe travel.

The Lahore-Multan Motorway M-3 was developed in 2018 by the PML-N. It is 230kms long and connects the M-3 road network to Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Khanewal.

Safety on the motorways became a major headline across Pakistan after gang rapes were reported on them. The police came under pressure to secure these strips.

