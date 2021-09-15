Drizzle in Karachi brings respite from heat

Light rain in Karachi brought the denizen some respite from the heat on Wednesday evening. The city had been experiencing high temperatures for two days.

The rain poured first in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Gulshan Maymar and adjoining neighbourhoods. It then moved to Hasan Square, Federal B Area, Buffer Zone, and New Karachi.

Dark clouds overcast the sky in the downtown areas of Burns Road and I. I. Chundrigar Raod.

Earlier, the temperatures rose as high as 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday at noon.

A zookeeper bathes an elephant inside its enclosure amid a spell of a heatwave in the Karachi Zoo in Karachi on September 15, 2021. (Photo AFP)

Meanwhile, the K-Electric was quick to pull the plug at several neighbourhoods on the pretext of safety hazards. Several areas of the city plunged into darkness with the rain.

In a series of tweets, the K-Electic said it had shut down the power supply as a precautionary measure.