Discrimination against merged districts: Opposition protests in KP assembly

Opposition members in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have accused the government of discriminating against nurses from merged districts.

Protests erupted during a session on Friday. A number of MPAs from merged districts sat in front of the speaker dais and refused to budge.

The protesters claimed that nurses in the province were appointed on “ethical” and “racial” grounds. Nurses from merged districts are very conveniently ignored, they said, adding that people from other parts of the province are being appointed under the merged districts’ quota.

A heated argument took place between PTI’s Kamran Banghash and ANP’s Nisar Mohmand. On the other hand, when KP Health Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai took the podium, opposition leaders tried to attack him.

After the protests worsened, the speaker Mushtaq Ghani postponed the assembly session till Monday, September 12.

Earlier this year in May, opposition lawmakers protest against the non-implementation of the 25th Amendment, which deals with the merger of ex-Fata districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The amendment promised a 3% share for the districts in the National Finance Commission. Opposition leaders, however, complained that the provincial government has made no headway, and six to seven districts are not even included in the commission yet.