Friday, September 10, 2021  | 2 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Discrimination against merged districts: Opposition protests in KP assembly

Say nurses in province appointed on racial grounds

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
Opposition members in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have accused the government of discriminating against nurses from merged districts. Protests erupted during a session on Friday. A number of MPAs from merged districts sat in front of the speaker dais and refused to budge. The protesters claimed that nurses in the province were appointed on "ethical" and "racial" grounds. Nurses from merged districts are very conveniently ignored, they said, adding that people from other parts of the province are being appointed under the merged districts' quota. A heated argument took place between PTI's Kamran Banghash and ANP's Nisar Mohmand. On the other hand, when KP Health Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai took the podium, opposition leaders tried to attack him. After the protests worsened, the speaker Mushtaq Ghani postponed the assembly session till Monday, September 12. Earlier this year in May, opposition lawmakers protest against the non-implementation of the 25th Amendment, which deals with the merger of ex-Fata districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The amendment promised a 3% share for the districts in the National Finance Commission. Opposition leaders, however, complained that the provincial government has made no headway, and six to seven districts are not even included in the commission yet.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Opposition members in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have accused the government of discriminating against nurses from merged districts.

Protests erupted during a session on Friday. A number of MPAs from merged districts sat in front of the speaker dais and refused to budge.

The protesters claimed that nurses in the province were appointed on “ethical” and “racial” grounds. Nurses from merged districts are very conveniently ignored, they said, adding that people from other parts of the province are being appointed under the merged districts’ quota.

A heated argument took place between PTI’s Kamran Banghash and ANP’s Nisar Mohmand. On the other hand, when KP Health Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai took the podium, opposition leaders tried to attack him.

After the protests worsened, the speaker Mushtaq Ghani postponed the assembly session till Monday, September 12.

Earlier this year in May, opposition lawmakers protest against the non-implementation of the 25th Amendment, which deals with the merger of ex-Fata districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The amendment promised a 3% share for the districts in the National Finance Commission. Opposition leaders, however, complained that the provincial government has made no headway, and six to seven districts are not even included in the commission yet.

 
khyber pakhtunkhwa KP Assembly
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
KP assembly protest, Opposition leaders protest
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Another spell of rain in Karachi
Another spell of rain in Karachi
NCOC extends restrictions in Punjab, KP till Sept 15
NCOC extends restrictions in Punjab, KP till Sept 15
Taliban invite five nations to cabinet swearing-in on 9/11
Taliban invite five nations to cabinet swearing-in on 9/11
'Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan this year'
‘Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan this year’
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets CIA chief
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets CIA chief
Sindh to buy scrap wood desks ‘worth’ Rs29,000 a piece
Sindh to buy scrap wood desks ‘worth’ Rs29,000 a piece
No decision on the first woman Supreme Court judge
No decision on the first woman Supreme Court judge
Karachi weather update: light rain with thunder, lightning forecast tonight
Karachi weather update: light rain with thunder, lightning forecast tonight
'Pakistan not yet invited to new Afghan govt oath-taking'
‘Pakistan not yet invited to new Afghan govt oath-taking’
Apex committee to set up information management cell
Apex committee to set up information management cell
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.