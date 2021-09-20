Dir: Seven killed in shootout during jirga

Seven people were killed and six injured in a shootout during the meeting of a jirga in Dir’s Bandagai Monday morning.

According to rescue officials, the injured people and bodies have been moved to the Dir District Headquarter Hospital.

An emergency has been imposed at the hospital and appeals for blood donations have been made.

The police have reached the crime scene and cordoned it off. “Initial reports suggest the firing started after an argument over some property issues,” the investigation officer said, adding that they have begun collecting evidence from the site.

On September 17, nine people were killed and 12 injured during a funeral in Lower Dir’s Tormang. Reports revealed there was a feud between two groups over land.

