Wednesday, September 22, 2021  | 14 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Dengue larvae found at 160,000 spots in Lahore: investigation

Labs, hospitals not sharing data with govt

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago

Photo: Online

Dengue larvae were discovered in more than 160,000 places in Lahore and the authorities knew about it, an investigation by the Lahore divisional administration has revealed.

The dengue hot spots were detected in the first seven months of this year, said the report. And this was in the knowledge of the former chief secretary and former health secretary.

The Lahore divisional administration found that dengue was spreading at an alarming rate because the surveillance teams were not working up to the mark. Their monitoring was done so poorly that they could not prepare accurate statistics.

Additionally, hospitals turned dengue wards into coronavirus wards and the dengue counters stopped working.

Government and private hospitals in Lahore were not sharing data of dengue cases they were receiving and private laboratories shared only 7 percent of data.

The administration found dengue larvae in one out of every 206 households in Lahore.

The increase in the number of patients took place after the end of the previous monsoon rains.

After the Punjab chief minister said more work needed to be done to battle dengue, medical teams visited household to household, checking for the presence of the larvae. Water samples from underground and overhead tanks were tested.

If larvae were detected a red sticker was affixed to the household so that insecticide teams could spray in a radius of 200 meters from the area.

Dengue fever cases are being reported from Islamabad and Sindh as well.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Dengue cases, dengue larvae, Punjab, Lahore, dengue spots, Karachi, Islamabad
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi weather update: moderate, isolated rain forecast from September 23
Karachi weather update: moderate, isolated rain forecast from September 23
CCTV: Couple caught looting superstores in Karachi, hypnotize cashiers
CCTV: Couple caught looting superstores in Karachi, hypnotize cashiers
Semiconductor chips shortage: Companies may suspend booking of several cars
Semiconductor chips shortage: Companies may suspend booking of several cars
Taliban arrest four border guards at Torkham
Taliban arrest four border guards at Torkham
6 men who beat Karachi's biggest parties in cantonment polls
6 men who beat Karachi’s biggest parties in cantonment polls
Avenfield apartments case: NAB to sell Nawaz Sharif's properties
Avenfield apartments case: NAB to sell Nawaz Sharif’s properties
PAF pilot martyred in plane crash near Mardan
PAF pilot martyred in plane crash near Mardan
Government employees house rent ceiling raised by 44%
Government employees house rent ceiling raised by 44%
Two Indian air force personnel injured in helicopter crash
Two Indian air force personnel injured in helicopter crash
CTD arrests four suspected al-Qaeda militants in Lahore
CTD arrests four suspected al-Qaeda militants in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.