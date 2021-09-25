Dengue fever claims five lives as cases rise across country

Dengue fever has killed five people and affected another 1,400 across the country, SAMAA TV reported on Saturday.

The five deaths reported during September were all from the Sindh province.

Cases of dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral infection, are on the rise in several cities especially in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.

In Sindh, five people lost their lives this month due to dengue after being bitten by mosquitos, according to the data released by Sindh Health Department.

In Karachi, the Central District reported 90 cases of dengue fever in September – the highest in the city – and three of the 90 patients died. At least 40 cases were reported in District East where the disease claimed one life.

A total of 371 cases of dengue fever have been confirmed in Sindh this month.

Dengue is also on the rise in Punjab, with Lahore topping the list. More dengue cases were reported in Lahore alone in one day on Saturday than in the whole of Punjab. During the 24 hours, 81 new cases were reported in Lahore while the total number of cases in other parts of the province was 73.

Upmarket areas affected in Lahore

Lahore has reported 892 cased in September so far.

Most of the cases in Lahore were reported from upmarket areas such as Defence, Cantt, Allama Iqbal Town, and Gulberg. The city’s hospitals were treating 48 dengue patients in critical condition while another 66 patients are being treated in hospitals across the province.

The Punjab Health Department has directed officials to conduct dengue tests along with Covid-19 tests for patients with fever symptoms.

This week, dengue larvae were found at more than 160,000 places in Lahore.

Rawalpindi seals premises

Dengue is also on the rise in Rawalpindi where another 28 people were diagnosed with the infection on Saturday.

Rawalpindi has reported 99 cases of dengue and the number of patients in hospitals is increasing.

The district administration has been issuing notices to shopkeepers and business owners violating the SOPs. It has also registered several cases.

Focal Person ADC Headquarters Abdullah Mahmood said that more than 200 FIRs have been registered, 500 premises sealed and about a thousand notices have been issued.

Citizens are instructed to cover their bodies and use mosquito repellent as much as possible, he said.