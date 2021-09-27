Dengue cases on uptick in Punjab

As coronavirus cases dipped in Punjab, hospitals recorded a rise in dengue fever cases.

In the last 24 hours, 81 dengue cases were reported in Lahore bringing the total number to 971.

The district administration and the health department have stepped up dengue surveillance in the city while urging people to cooperate with the government.

Eight people were admitted to Gangaram Hospital, six to Jinnah Hospital, six to Ghurki Hospital and four to General Hospital and four to Services Hospital.

Most of the cases were recorded from Defense, Gulberg, Iqbal Town and Samanabad.

The Punjab Health Department has directed officials to conduct dengue tests along with Covid-19 tests for people with fever.

This week, dengue larvae were found at more than 160,000 places in Lahore.

According to experts, dengue does not have any specific precautionary methods, and the only way to prevent it is through the eradication of mosquitoes. The only way to stop their growing population is through better garbage collection and water drainage.

Symptoms of dengue

The WHO says these are the symptoms of dengue. They usually last between two to seven days.

Severe headache

Pain behind the eyes

Muscle and joint pains

Nausea

Vomiting

Swollen glands

Rash

There is no specific treatment for dengue fever. Fever reducers and pain killers can be taken to control the symptoms of muscle ache and pain, and fever.