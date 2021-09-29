Wednesday, September 29, 2021  | 21 Safar, 1443
Dengue cases on the rise across Pakistan

Fever claimed eight lives in Sindh this month

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Nine people have been hospitalised in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi as the dengue cases across the province rises. (Photo: Online)

Hospitals in Punjab and Sindh have seen a rise in the cases of Dengue fever. In the last 24 hours, 136 dengue new cases were reported in Punjab bringing the total number to 1,436. Out of these, 1,180 cases were reported from Lahore alone. Most of the cases were recorded from Defense, Gulberg, Iqbal Town, and Samanabad. The Punjab Health Department has directed officials to speed up the process of waste disposal urging people to cooperate with the government. "People need to be vigilant and extra careful about dengue breeding sites in their surroundings," Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said. "Every citizen will have to ensure elimination of dengue larva." In Sindh, 38 dengue fever cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Sindh Health Department. So far, eight people have lost their lives to the fever in the province. In a media briefing earlier in the day, SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan took notice of the uptick in cases. "Make sure rainwater is not accumulated near your residence and ensure cleanliness." Symptoms of dengue The WHO says these are the symptoms of dengue. They usually last between two to seven days. Severe headachePain behind the eyesMuscle and joint painsNauseaVomitingSwollen glandsRash There is no specific treatment for dengue fever. Fever reducers and pain killers can be taken to control the symptoms of muscle ache and pain, and fever.
Hospitals in Punjab and Sindh have seen a rise in the cases of Dengue fever.

In the last 24 hours, 136 dengue new cases were reported in Punjab bringing the total number to 1,436. Out of these, 1,180 cases were reported from Lahore alone.

Most of the cases were recorded from Defense, Gulberg, Iqbal Town, and Samanabad.

The Punjab Health Department has directed officials to speed up the process of waste disposal urging people to cooperate with the government.

“People need to be vigilant and extra careful about dengue breeding sites in their surroundings,” Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said. “Every citizen will have to ensure elimination of dengue larva.”

In Sindh, 38 dengue fever cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Sindh Health Department. So far, eight people have lost their lives to the fever in the province.

In a media briefing earlier in the day, SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan took notice of the uptick in cases. “Make sure rainwater is not accumulated near your residence and ensure cleanliness.”

Symptoms of dengue

The WHO says these are the symptoms of dengue. They usually last between two to seven days.

  • Severe headache
  • Pain behind the eyes
  • Muscle and joint pains
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Swollen glands
  • Rash

There is no specific treatment for dengue fever. Fever reducers and pain killers can be taken to control the symptoms of muscle ache and pain, and fever.

 
