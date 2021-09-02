Delta variant cases surge faster, Asad Umar warns

The Delta variant spread faster and chances are that the number of cases will increase in Pakistan, warned Federal Planning Minister and NCOC head Asad Umar on Thursday (September 2).

In a tweet, he said that the impact of this variant has been seen globally and it is showing in Pakistan too. Part of the panic is that it spreads faster that other variants.

Right now hospital inflow and critical care patients are at the highest level since the start of Covid-19.

In a meeting last week, the National Command and Operation Centre announced new restrictions for unvaccinated people in the country.

Students of or above the age of 17 years to get fully vaccinated by October 15.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to board on both international and domestic flights from September 30.

Unvaccinated people visiting and working at malls, hotels, restaurants, and guest houses won’t be allowed inside after September 30.

Unvaccinated people will be barred from using public transport after October 15.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed on motorways and highways after October 31.

The government is mulling on booster shots for people with weak immune systems and health workers. Pakistanis travelling abroad can get a special dose, according to the requirements of the country they are travelling to, at special inoculation centres for Rs1,270.

Pakistan is battling the fourth wave of the deadly virus. In the last 24 hours, 4,103 new cases were reported across the country, while 89 people succumbed to the coronavirus. The infection rate has jumped to 6.65%.