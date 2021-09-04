Defying weather Karachi traders stage sit in to protest restriction

Traders in Karachi’s old city area staged a sit-in to protest restrictions on business activities imposed as part of Covid-19 control measures on Saturday.

They gathered near the Boulton market defying rain that has lashes the city for the 2nd day and inundated roads.

The protesters covered the wet road surface with pieces of carpet and began the sit in Saturday afternoon. The protest caused a traffic blockade at the M. A. Jinnah Road also known as Bundar Road.