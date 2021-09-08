Wednesday, September 8, 2021  | 30 Muharram, 1443
Decline after a steady rise in the price of gold

It is Rs400 a tola cheaper

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2021

A file photo of a couple at a bazaar looking at a display of gold bangles at a jeweler's.

The gold price in Pakistan and the international market declined after a steady rise. Gold became cheaper by Rs400 per tola and $12 per ounce.

According to the All Sindh Saraffa and Jewelers Association, on Tuesday the price of gold per tola in the local market fell by Rs 400 to Rs112,000 and 10 grams of gold fell by Rs343 to Rs 96,022.

Gold fell $12 an ounce to Rs181,812 an ounce in international trade.

According to the report, gold in Pakistan has gone up by Rs4,800 per tola since August 11.

In Pakistan, in the first week of August 2020, the price of gold per tola was at a high of Rs132,000, while in April this year, the price was at a 10-month low.

Last week, the price rose by Rs1,300 per tola, after which it reached Rs112,300.

