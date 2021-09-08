DCs, ACs told to take action against illegal constructions in Karachi

Demolition committees for razing illegal constructions in Karachi have been formed by the Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh.

All these committees will work under the direct supervision of deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners in all districts of the Sindh metropolis.

This was decided in a meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh at the Commissioner House.

Highlighting the fact that the Sindh government had expressed concern over the rising trend of illegal constructions, the Karachi commissioner said that there was a marked increase in violations of building control ordinance of 1979 in Karachi.

Shaikh urged the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to ensure strict implementation of the Sindh Building Control Ordinance of 1979 in their respective areas.

Advising officers concerned to evolve an effective strategy in coordination with the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), the Karachi commissioner said that the help of local police should also be sought to curb this trend of illegal constructions.

Earlier, the SBCA had its own demolition squad, which took action against such illegal constructions.

The demolition squad was led by a director of Grade-19. The formation of committees at district administration level under the supervision of deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners effectively showed that SBCA had failed to take effective action against illegal constructions in the city.