Sunday, September 26, 2021  | 18 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Daesh commander killed, FC man martyred in Balochistan

Mumtaz was involved in high profile attacks

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago

Photo: File

Security forces in Balochistan have killed a local Daesh (ISIS) commander. In a separate incident, an FC soldier was martyred when forces exchanged fire with militants.

The ISIS commander was killed during a raid in Mastung on Sunday.

Personnel of intelligence agencies, FC and Counter-Terrorism Department of police took part in the three-hour-long raid carried out in grape orchards near Killi Mehrab in Mastung.

During the operation, Mumtaz Ahmad aka Pehalwan was killed in a gun battle.

Involved in high profile attacks

Mumtaz was known to be involved in killing Siraj Raeesani, the younger brother of former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raeesani in a blast on July 2018. As many as 150 more people were killed in the explosion.

The Balochistan government had offered Rs2.5 million in bounty for arresting Mumtaz Ahmad dead or alive.

He was also believed to be behind the killing of 10 Hazara coal miners in Machh, dozens of attacks on security forces, sectarian targeted killings and several bomb blasts.

FC soldier martyred

An FC soldier was martyred and two others were injured in a raid in Machh, Balochistan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said on Sunday.

The deceased FC soldier was identified as Irfan.

According to the ISPR statement, security forces retaliated in an effective and befitting manner.

Pakistan Army, the ISPR statement said, was ready to thwart all activities of terrorists, adding that terrorists would not be allowed to disturb peace or create a law and order situation anywhere in the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ISIS Balochistan, Daesh Balochistan, ISIS commande killed in Balochistan, Mumtaz Pehalwan killed, FC soldier martyred, Balochistan attacks,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Taliban confirm they killed ISKP chief Khorasani
Taliban confirm they killed ISKP chief Khorasani
UNGA: Saima Saleem strikes back at India in fiery speech
UNGA: Saima Saleem strikes back at India in fiery speech
Gun attacks against Islamabad property dealers leave three dead
Gun attacks against Islamabad property dealers leave three dead
Cyclone in Bay of Bengal, rain forecast in Karachi
Cyclone in Bay of Bengal, rain forecast in Karachi
Companies gear up to raise motorcycle prices in Pakistan
Companies gear up to raise motorcycle prices in Pakistan
Couple assault: Usman Mirza to be formally charged with harassment
Couple assault: Usman Mirza to be formally charged with harassment
Pakistan abolishes sales tax on Afghan fresh fruit imports
Pakistan abolishes sales tax on Afghan fresh fruit imports
How a toll receipt solved murder mystery linked to police
How a toll receipt solved murder mystery linked to police
Sindh Master Plan Authority’s only town planner mysteriously suspended
Sindh Master Plan Authority’s only town planner mysteriously suspended
Dengue fever claims five lives as cases rise across country
Dengue fever claims five lives as cases rise across country
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.