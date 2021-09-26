Daesh commander killed, FC man martyred in Balochistan

Security forces in Balochistan have killed a local Daesh (ISIS) commander. In a separate incident, an FC soldier was martyred when forces exchanged fire with militants.

The ISIS commander was killed during a raid in Mastung on Sunday.

Personnel of intelligence agencies, FC and Counter-Terrorism Department of police took part in the three-hour-long raid carried out in grape orchards near Killi Mehrab in Mastung.

During the operation, Mumtaz Ahmad aka Pehalwan was killed in a gun battle.

Involved in high profile attacks

Mumtaz was known to be involved in killing Siraj Raeesani, the younger brother of former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raeesani in a blast on July 2018. As many as 150 more people were killed in the explosion.

The Balochistan government had offered Rs2.5 million in bounty for arresting Mumtaz Ahmad dead or alive.

He was also believed to be behind the killing of 10 Hazara coal miners in Machh, dozens of attacks on security forces, sectarian targeted killings and several bomb blasts.

FC soldier martyred

An FC soldier was martyred and two others were injured in a raid in Machh, Balochistan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said on Sunday.

The deceased FC soldier was identified as Irfan.

According to the ISPR statement, security forces retaliated in an effective and befitting manner.

Pakistan Army, the ISPR statement said, was ready to thwart all activities of terrorists, adding that terrorists would not be allowed to disturb peace or create a law and order situation anywhere in the country.