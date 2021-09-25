Cyclone in Bay of Bengal, rain forecast in Karachi

A deep depression forming over the Bay Bengal is likely to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 12 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said Saturday.

The effects of this will be experienced in Karachi. The Met Office has forecast rain in the city Saturday and Sunday.

The deep depression is 2,425 km away from Karachi. Fishermen have been instructed to refrain from going into the sea during this time.

“The system is expected to move towards the northern region of India and is not likely to hit Pakistan,” an alert by the weather department stated.

Photo: satellite image/PMD

Pakistan has suggested the name “Gulab” for the possible cyclone.

Met Office director Sardar Sarfaraz has predicted another monsoon spell in Sindh. “Rain along with thunderstorms and lightning is expected in multiple areas of the province from September 28 to October 2,” he said.

The fourth monsoon spell began in Sindh on September 23. Heavy rain was reported in Karachi, Thar, and neighbouring areas. The NDMA has issued a rain alert in the province.