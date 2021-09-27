Cyclone Gulab: rain hits Karachi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Rain was reported in multiple areas of Karachi Monday afternoon.

The showers were recorded in Korangi, Malir, Scheme 33, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Gulshan-e-Maymar, New Karachi, and neighbouring areas.

A number of people, specially children, took to the streets to enjoy the downpour.

The Met Office has forecast another spell of monsoon rains in the city from September 28. “The spell will continue till October 2,” chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told SAMAA TV earlier in the day.

A deep depression is forming in the Bay of Bengal which will bring rain in the coastal areas of Sindh.

Sarfaraz reassured that Pakistan has no threat with the “possible” cyclone. “The storm will hit India’s Gujarat,” he said.

The storm has been named Gulab after Pakistan’s suggestion. Fishermen have been instructed to refrain from going into the sea during this time.

The fourth monsoon spell began in Sindh on September 23. Heavy rain was reported in Karachi, Thar, and neighbouring areas. The NDMA has issued a rain alert in the province.