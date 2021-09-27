Monday, September 27, 2021  | 19 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Cyclone Gulab: rain hits Karachi

The spell will continue till October 2

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago

Rain was reported in multiple areas of Karachi Monday afternoon.

The showers were recorded in Korangi, Malir, Scheme 33, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Gulshan-e-Maymar, New Karachi, and neighbouring areas.

A number of people, specially children, took to the streets to enjoy the downpour.

The Met Office has forecast another spell of monsoon rains in the city from September 28. “The spell will continue till October 2,” chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told SAMAA TV earlier in the day.

A deep depression is forming in the Bay of Bengal which will bring rain in the coastal areas of Sindh.

Sarfaraz reassured that Pakistan has no threat with the “possible” cyclone. “The storm will hit India’s Gujarat,” he said.

The storm has been named Gulab after Pakistan’s suggestion. Fishermen have been instructed to refrain from going into the sea during this time.

The fourth monsoon spell began in Sindh on September 23. Heavy rain was reported in Karachi, Thar, and neighbouring areas. The NDMA has issued a rain alert in the province.

 
Karachi monsoon rains
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Karachi, karachi rain, rain in karachi, karachi weather update, cyclone gulab, India Gujarat
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omer Sharif’s third wife not to join him in US
Omer Sharif’s third wife not to join him in US
Jinnah's statue blown up in Gawadar
Jinnah’s statue blown up in Gawadar
UNGA: Saima Saleem strikes back at India in fiery speech
UNGA: Saima Saleem strikes back at India in fiery speech
Video: We went on KCR's first ride in 21 years
Video: We went on KCR’s first ride in 21 years
Quetta student Hani Baloch died of natural causes, say colleagues
Quetta student Hani Baloch died of natural causes, say colleagues
Weather update: another 4-day monsoon spell to enter Karachi
Weather update: another 4-day monsoon spell to enter Karachi
Govt to create new version of national anthem
Govt to create new version of national anthem
PMLN rift laid bare amid damage control attempts
PMLN rift laid bare amid damage control attempts
Can Imran Khan resurrect KCR after Musharraf, PPP failed?
Can Imran Khan resurrect KCR after Musharraf, PPP failed?
Daesh commander killed, FC man martyred in Balochistan
Daesh commander killed, FC man martyred in Balochistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.