Cyclone Gulab: Private Schools, colleges to close in Karachi

Private schools and colleges in Karachi will remain closed on Friday in view of the heavy rain forecast, the All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association (ASPSCA) has announced.

ASPSCA Chairman Haider Ali says the decision was made after parents expressed concerns over reports of possible urban flooding in the city.

He said schools and colleges would open in other Sindh cities where clear weather conditions prevailed.

The Met Department has forecast thunderstorm on Friday and Saturday as a weather system, described as a remnant of Cyclone Gulab, moves towards Karachi.

Meanwhile, Sindh School Education and Literacy Department has not decided on the issue.

Some reports claimed that public sector schools were likely to remain open on Friday.